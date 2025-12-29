Powerful winter storm hits US Midwest and Great Lakes

People cross 7th street in the heavy snow on Sunday Dec. 28, 2025 in downtown Minneapolis. (AP Photo)

A powerful winter storm has struck the US Midwest and Great Lakes region, bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and strong winds, disrupting travel and causing power outages during the busy post-holiday period.

According to PowerOutage.us, a comprehensive real-time monitoring platform that tracks and aggregates power outages across the US by collecting data from hundreds of utilities, nearly 75,000 customers in Michigan alone remain without power as of Dec. 28, mainly due to ice buildup and storm damage

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of several states, warning of wind gusts up to 60 mph, heavy snowfall, and near-zero visibility that could create life-threatening travel conditions into early this week.

Sections of Interstate 35, a major north-south highway running from Texas to Duluth, Minnesota, have been closed in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa due to multiple crashes and whiteout conditions, according to state transportation reports.

The closures primarily affect the stretch from near Owatonna, Minnesota, south through the Iowa border to Ames, with authorities advising against travel in the region.

Nationwide air travel disruptions continued as the storm intensified, with thousands of flights canceled or delayed, according to FlightAware.

Major hubs, including Chicago O'Hare International Airport, experienced significant delays.

Tornado watches were also issued for parts of the southern Midwest as the complex weather system moved through the region.

Forecasters warn of highs in the 20s (-6C to -1C) and lows in the teens (-12C to -7C) by Dec. 31, urging residents to dress warmly for any outdoor celebrations and avoid unnecessary travel on icy roads.

An intense Arctic air mass, which is extremely cold air originating from the Arctic region, is moving south behind the storm, causing sharp temperature drops with subzero readings (below -18C), dangerous wind chills, and heightened risks of frostbite or hypothermia during brief outdoor exposure through New Year's Day.