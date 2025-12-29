Tunisia, Saudi Arabia sign 5 agreements, MoUs across multiple sectors

Tunisia and Saudi Arabia signed on Sunday five agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in a range of sectors, including customs, mining, postal services and media, Tunisian state media reported.

The agreements were signed during the 12th session of the Tunisian-Saudi Joint Committee, which opened Sunday in Riyadh and runs for two days, according to Tunis Afrique Presse.

The signed documents included an agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the postal sector.

The two sides also signed an MoU on mining cooperation between Tunisia's Industry, Energy and Mines Ministry and Saudi Arabia's Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The accords also included a memorandum on radio and television cooperation between Tunisia's national radio and television institutions and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, as well as an executive program for cooperation and news exchange between Tunis Afrique Presse and the Saudi Press Agency.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Tunisian Economy and Planning Minister Samir Abdelhafidh said the session marked a new step in strengthening the legal framework governing relations between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to continue work on completing procedures to sign additional agreements and to hold a meeting Monday between private-sector representatives from both countries, he added.

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef said the joint committee provided an opportunity to take important steps to enhance trade, economic and investment cooperation.

He said there are significant opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly under Saudi Vision 2030, adding that both sides are working to increase the level of joint investments.

The 12th session of the joint committee is co-chaired by Abdelhafidh and Al-Khorayef. The two ministers are also overseeing the Tunisian-Saudi Economic Forum, which aims to explore investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral partnership and trade.





