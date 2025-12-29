Türkiye says 6 ISIS terrorists killed in counterterrorism operation in Yalova

At least six ISIS (Daesh) terrorists were killed during a counterterrorism operation in Türkiye's northwestern province of Yalova, the Turkish interior minister said on Monday.

Ali Yerlikaya said that three police officers were also killed after the terrorists opened fire on them.

He added that eight police officers and one security guard were wounded in the clash.

The operation targeted ISIS terrorists in Yalova and was carried out by Turkish security forces as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the minister said.