 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye says 6 ISIS terrorists killed in counterterrorism operation in Yalova

Türkiye says 6 ISIS terrorists killed in counterterrorism operation in Yalova

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on Monday that during an operation in Yalova, three police officers were killed after coming under fire from ISIS (Daesh) terrorists, and that eight police officers and one neighborhood guard were injured. Yerlikaya also stated that six ISIS terrorists were neutralized.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published December 29,2025
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE SAYS 6 ISIS TERRORISTS KILLED IN COUNTERTERRORISM OPERATION IN YALOVA

At least six ISIS (Daesh) terrorists were killed during a counterterrorism operation in Türkiye's northwestern province of Yalova, the Turkish interior minister said on Monday.

Ali Yerlikaya said that three police officers were also killed after the terrorists opened fire on them.

He added that eight police officers and one security guard were wounded in the clash.

The operation targeted ISIS terrorists in Yalova and was carried out by Turkish security forces as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the minister said.