Zelensky says Ukraine wants 30-50-year security guarantees from US

US President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a press conference following talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that he has asked US President Donald Trump to consider providing Kyiv with security guarantees for a period of 30 to 50 years.

Trump, according to Zelensky, said he would "think about" the proposal.

The Ukrainian president, however, said that under the current agreements, Kyiv will "definitely" receive security guarantees from the US for a period of 15 years.

He said that Ukraine expected the next round of talks with the US to take place in Kyiv in January.

"(Head of Ukraine's National Defense and Security Council) Rustem Umerov is already coordinating this process with partners. After the meeting, negotiations between European leaders and Ukraine, alignment of key documents, and preparation of contacts between Trump and European leaders are planned," Zelensky said at a press briefing with US President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

According to him, Trump discussed his 20-point peace plan with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that the Russian president is ready for peace.

"I don't want to delve into details now. But I told the president that for us ... it is important that words match deeds," the Ukrainian president said.

Asked about the possible lifting of the martial law in Ukraine, he said it can only be lifted after the "appearance of real security guarantees," including the deployment of foreign troops.