China accuses Japan of ‘forgery of quality control' at crippled Fukushima nuclear plant

China on Wednesday accused Japan of "forgery of quality control" at the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant after radioactive water was leaked at another power plant.

Beijing urged Tokyo to clarify the water leakage containing radioactive tritium at the Fugen nuclear reactor in Fukui prefecture, which was announced by the Japan Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

"The latest incident once again exposed serious deficiency in the operation, maintenance and safety supervision of Japan's nuclear facilities," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

"Recent months have seen a number of safety incidents involving nuclear facilities in Japan, which have raised serious concerns—the forgery of quality control of radiation detection devices at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and overflow of water from the spent fuel pool at the nuclear waste treatment plant in Rokushima Vvllage, Aomori prefecture, to name just a few," Lin told a news conference in Beijing.

"Despite the many problems that exist with regard to the nuclear facilities, such as their dysfunction, chaotic management, ineffective supervision, the Japanese side still decided to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant that once experienced water overflow from the spent fuel pool," Lin added.

Lin said that Beijing urges Japan to "fully learn the lessons" of the Fukushima nuclear accident, which took place in 2011, and "fulfill its responsibility on nuclear safety, provide a timely explanation of the incident and swiftly address it."

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has decided to restart two reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant on Jan. 20, according to a report by Kyodo News.