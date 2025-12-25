US congratulates Honduras’ president-elect Nasry Asfura

The US on Wednesday congratulated Honduras' president-elect Nasry Asfura on his electoral victory, calling for a peaceful transition of power following confirmation of the results by the country's top electoral authority.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington looks forward to "working with his incoming administration to advance our bilateral and regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen the economic ties between our two countries."

"The United States urges all parties to respect the confirmed results so that Honduran authorities may swiftly ensure a peaceful transition of authority to President-Elect Nasry Asfura," Rubio wrote.

Asfura was declared the winner of the presidential election by Honduras' National Electoral Council (CNE) on Wednesday. According to official results, the conservative National Party's candidate secured 40.3% of the vote, narrowly defeating Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla, who received 39.5%.

US President Donald Trump had publicly expressed support for Asfura in the days leading up to last month's general election and promised assistance to the Central American country if he won.