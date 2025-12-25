Nasry Asfura declared president-elect of Honduras

 Contact Us
Nasry Asfura, a conservative businessman backed by US President Donald Trump, was declared winner of the Honduran presidential vote Wednesday, weeks after a razor-thin election marred by delays and allegations of fraud.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published December 25,2025
Nasry Asfura (REUTERS File Photo)

Conservative National Party candidate Nasry Asfura has won Honduras' presidential election, the Central American nation's electoral body announced Wednesday.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) said that Asfura, backed by US President Donald Trump, obtained 40.3% of the vote.

He surpassed the candidate of the center-right Liberal Party, Salvador Nasralla, who received 39.5%.

Days before last month's general election, Trump had expressed support for Asfura and promised assistance to the country if he won.