 Contact Us
News Middle East Syria says ISIS leader captured in joint operation in Damascus countryside

Syria says ISIS leader captured in joint operation in Damascus countryside

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published December 25,2025
Subscribe
SYRIA SAYS ISIS LEADER CAPTURED IN JOINT OPERATION IN DAMASCUS COUNTRYSIDE
(File Photo)

A key leader of the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group was captured late Wednesday in a joint operation by Syrian security forces and the US-led international coalition against terrorism in the countryside of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Taha al-Zoubi, also known as Abu Omar Tibiya, served as the group's 'wali,' or governor, of Damascus. He was captured along with some of his aides.

"As a result of the operation carried out by coalition forces and internal security units, ISIS's so-called Damascus governor was captured," said a report by Syria's state television channel Al-Ikhbariyah, citing a source from the Interior Ministry.

Speaking to Syria's official news agency SANA, Brigadier General Ahmad al-Dalati, head of Internal Security in the Damascus Countryside, said that after a long period of surveillance, a joint operation was conducted by the General Intelligence Directorate under the Interior Ministry and coalition forces against an ISIS cell in Muaddamiyah district.

Al-Dalati said that as a result of the operation, al-Zoubi and some of his aides were captured while wearing explosive vests.