China launches satellite for communication

China on Saturday launched a new communication technology test satellite from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province, located in the south of the country.

The satellite was launched at 8.30 pm (1230GMT) aboard a Long March-5 rocket and has successfully reached its designated orbit, according to state-run Xinhua News.

Its primary purpose is to conduct multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.

This launch also marked the 618th mission in the Long March rocket series.



