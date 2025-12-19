5.7 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES AFGHANISTANS HINDU KUSH REGION

A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region early Friday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences.

The quake took place at 0539GMT with an epicenter 61 kilometers (38 miles) from the northern city of Kunduz and a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 mi).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Last month, at least 27 people were killed with 956 injured when a strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan provinces, including Balkh, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, Baghlan and Kunduz,

In August, eastern Afghanistan was hit by an earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people and injured around 4,000 others, devastating the Kunar province.



