BRAZILS PRESIDENT LULA OFFERS TO MEDIATE BETWEEN US, VENEZUELA TO AVERT FRATRICIDAL WAR

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday positioned himself as a potential mediator as tensions grow between Washington and Caracas, warning that diplomatic intervention is urgent to prevent a "fratricidal war" in Latin America.

Addressing a news conference at the Planalto Palace, Lula confirmed that in recent dialogues with both US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, he explored ways to facilitate a peaceful resolution.

"I engage in politics seeking solutions to problems," the Brazilian leader told reporters. He said it was "possible to negotiate a way out of war," though he questioned whether Washington's true motives for the intervention had been fully disclosed. Lula suggested that the American pressure campaign might be driven by interests beyond the removal of the Maduro government.

"No one ever says specifically why this war is necessary," Lula said. "I don't know if the interest is Venezuela's oil, critical minerals, or rare earth elements. The fact is that no one is putting what they want on the table."

The Brazilian president said that during his conversation with Trump, he stressed that South America is a "region of peace" and must remain so. He indicated that he is considering a follow-up call with the US president to refine a diplomatic framework that could avoid a military confrontation.

The two leaders last spoke officially on Dec. 2, primarily to discuss bilateral trade negotiations.

Lula's offer of mediation arrives against a backdrop of significant US military activity in the region. Since September, the US has maintained a heavy naval and aerial presence in the Caribbean and Pacific waters.

Washington has conducted strikes on vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking, which have resulted in nearly 100 deaths to date.

The Trump administration has intensified its pressure campaign, recently ordering a total blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuelan ports.

Lula has become an increasingly vocal critic of the US military campaign, arguing that the militarization of the drug war threatens regional stability and risks a wider conflict.

His remarks come amid growing regional anxiety of potential military action by the US against Venezuela, with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also offering to mediate between the two countries on Wednesday.