Türkiye will continue to tell the truth of what is happening in Gaza: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday stressed the country's determination to tell the truth about what is happening in Gaza and make sure that "justice is served."

"Türkiye will continue to fight determinedly on every front to ensure that what is happening in Gaza is not forgotten and that justice is served," Erdoğan said in a speech at a culture and art awards ceremony in the capital Ankara.

"As a country and government committed to speaking the truth," he added, Türkiye stands firmly with the Palestinian people, "unwavering and unbowed."

Erdoğan also lauded Turkish media outlets for their "brave" stance in covering the truth of what is happening in Gaza.

"In the face of the Gaza genocide, Turkish media outlets, especially TRT and Anadolu, have really taken a brave stance," he said.

Praising Anadolu photojournalist Ali Jadallah, the Turkish president said: "What is reflected through his lens not only reveals the horrific scale of the massacre in Gaza but also brings the rightful resistance of the Palestinian people to the attention of the world."

"Our brother Ali, who exposed the brutal genocide in Gaza and confronted the so-called civilized world with the truth, serves as a photojournalist for our Anadolu," Erdoğan said.