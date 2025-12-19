Trump signs $901B National Defense Authorization Act

US President Donald Trump signed into law Thursday the National Defense Authorization Act a $901 billion measure that outlines the Pentagon's policies and spending for 2026.

In a lengthy signing statement issued by the White House, Trump said the legislation would advance his "Peace Through Strength" agenda, bolster homeland security and strengthen the defense industrial base, while eliminating "wasteful and radical programs" that undermine the military's warfighting ethos.

The legislation authorizes $8 billion above the level requested by the Trump administration.

Key provisions in the 3,086-page bill include $800 million for Ukraine $400 million for each of the next two years as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and the repeal of Caesar sanctions on Syria under the former regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The bill allocates $600 million to Israel, including funds for joint missile defense initiatives such as the Iron Dome system.

It counters threats from China and ensures the success of Indo-Pacific missions. The bill also includes a $1 billion budget for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative.

The NDAA authorizes the Defense Department to collect funds from NATO allies to offset the cost of the US' force posture in Eastern Europe. It requires the US European Command (EUCOM) commander to conduct an annual assessment of how the US and NATO are maintaining a comparative military advantage against Russia.

It requires the Pentagon to assess the effect on US security before reducing its force structure in Europe below 76,000.

While voicing support for the bill's core objectives, Trump said multiple sections raised constitutional concerns. He objected to provisions that he said attempt to dictate US positions in foreign and military affairs, require disclosure of privileged or sensitive national security information to Congress, or restrict presidential authority on troop deployments, military resources and executive branch management.

Trump said his administration would implement the provisions "consistent with the President's constitutional authority" as commander in chief and chief executive, including authority on foreign affairs, national security information, personnel decisions and recommendations to Congress.

Several sections, Trump said, would be interpreted in a manner that does not impair the president's ability to conduct military missions, manage nuclear-related organizational structures, control classified information, or determine the timing and feasibility of notifications to Congress regarding military and diplomatic actions.



