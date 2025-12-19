US military strikes 2 vessels in eastern Pacific

The US conducted strikes Thursday on two vessels allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

It said the operation took place Thursday under the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and was executed in international waters by Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

"A total of five male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions - three in the first vessel and two in the second vessel. No U.S. military forces were harmed," it said on US social media company X.