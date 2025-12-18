South Korea urges China to play role in 'fostering conditions' to restore talks with North Korea

South Korea on Thursday urged China to play a role in "fostering conditions" to restore dialogue with North Korea.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo made the remarks during his meeting with Ma Zhaoxu, China's executive vice foreign minister, during a bilateral strategic dialogue in Beijing.

The meeting came as South Korea seeks to manage its ties with China, its largest trade partner and also a key economic benefactor of North Korea, amid Seoul's drive to mend ties with Pyongyang.

"Vice Minister Park explained the government's policy direction for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and asked for China's role in fostering conditions to resume dialogue with North Korea," the ministry said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

In response, Ma said that Beijing will "continue its constructive role in ensuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," according to the Seoul-based news agency.

The two officials also agreed to work together to strengthen "political and friendly" mutual trust and continue the positive momentum in bilateral relations to further develop their ties.

This marked the first such talks since the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office in June.

The Lee administration has sought to restore ties with North Korea, halting border broadcasts and urging an end to anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

However, Pyongyang has yet to respond to South Korea's recent overtures.