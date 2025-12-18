2 Palestinians, including child, injured by Israeli fire in Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians, including a minor, were injured by Israeli army fire on Thursday in the Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, medical sources said.

The sources said a 14-year-old boy was wounded in the al-Daraj neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, while a young man was shot in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal that halted a two-year war that has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.