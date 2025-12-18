THAI-CAMBODIA BORDER CLASHES UNDERMINE ASEAN UNITY, WARNS CHINAS TOP DIPLOMAT

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia undermines the unity of ASEAN, a Southeast Asian bloc.

Wang made the remarks in separate phone calls with Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers, Prak Sokhonn and Sihasak Phuangketkeow, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

The two top diplomats briefed Wang on the latest developments regarding the conflict and expressed their willingness to de-escalate tensions and implement a ceasefire, according to the statement.

Wang said he is deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict, adding that Beijing, as a friend of both Southeast Asian countries, least wants to see the two sides resort to armed confrontation.

He pointed out that allowing the clashes to continue would benefit neither side while also undermining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) unity, and that the priority should be to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible.

The Chinese top diplomat mentioned that China has consistently upheld an approach of encouraging peace talks and acting with fairness and impartiality on the Cambodia-Thailand border issue and supports ASEAN's mediation efforts.

On Wednesday, China said a special envoy for Asian Affairs will engage in "a shuttle-diplomacy trip to Cambodia and Thailand in an effort to bridge the two sides to rebuild peace at an early date" on Thursday.

Since the conflict began on Dec. 7, at least 55 people have been killed on both sides.

Thailand's authorities say 21 Thai soldiers and 16 civilians have been killed. Cambodia's Interior Ministry reported that 18 Cambodian civilians were killed and 78 more injured.

Thailand and Cambodia have a long-running border dispute that has repeatedly erupted into violence, including clashes in July in which at least 48 people were killed.