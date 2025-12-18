Allies designing security guarantees to deter Russia after any Ukraine peace deal: NATO chief

NATO is designing multi-layered security guarantees to ensure Russia never attacks Ukraine again after any potential peace agreement, Secretary General Mark Rutte said, warning Moscow must be left in no doubt that any renewed attack would trigger a "devastating" response.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Poland with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Rutte said the issue of Ukraine's security goes beyond the ongoing push for peace and remains central to NATO's long-term strategy.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has to know that after a peace deal, if he will try to attack Ukraine again, the reaction will be devastating, and this is exactly how we are designing these security guarantees," he said.

Rutte reiterated NATO's political commitment to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future, recalling that allies agreed at the 2024 Washington Summit on the "irreversible path" of Ukraine toward NATO membership. However, he acknowledged that, in practical terms, unanimity among allies is currently lacking.

"As we speak, a couple of allies are saying they will not give their consent, and therefore will withhold unanimity to Ukraine entering NATO, countries like Hungary, the United States, Slovakia, and maybe a couple others," Rutte said.

Given these constraints, Rutte said allies are focusing on alternative guarantees to deter future Russian attacks if NATO membership is not feasible after a ceasefire or peace deal.

He outlined a three-layer security architecture, starting with Ukraine's own armed forces as the first line of defense. The second layer would involve support from the "coalition of the willing," which led by the UK and France, with European countries and Canada contributing to sustaining peace.

The third layer would include the US, after President Donald Trump signaled Washington's readiness to be part of the guarantees, with discussions continuing on the exact form of American involvement.

"And at the moment, discussions are ongoing, what that exactly would mean, and how then this collective package of security guarantees would look like," he added.

Rutte praised Poland's rapidly expanding military capabilities, highlighting defense spending exceeding 4.5% of GDP, plans to increase troop strength to 300,000 by 2035, and the expected delivery of F-35 fighter jets starting next year.

Kosiniak-Kamysz, calling the day "historical" for Poland and the transatlantic alliance, announced that Poland's Patriot air and missile defense system had reached full combat readiness.