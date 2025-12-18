Turkish foreign minister to attend Gaza-focused meeting in Miami

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday will attend a meeting focusing on Gaza in Miami, US, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Our minister will attend the Gaza-focused meeting tomorrow (Dec.19) in Miami, with officials participating from the US, Egypt and Qatar," the statement said.

"Discussions will also be held on other regional issues," the ministry added.

Earlier, a White House official told Anadolu that special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Turkish, Qatari and Egyptian representatives to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The meeting comes nearly two months after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. The first phase of the deal included a halt to hostilities, partial Israeli withdrawal, hostage-prisoner exchanges, and the entry of full humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

The second phase, as envisioned in US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, requires the deployment of an international stabilization force (ISF), disarmament of Hamas, full Israeli withdrawal, and the formation of a "technocratic" Palestinian committee to temporarily rule Gaza.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire, which halted the two-year war that has killed over 70,000 people-mostly women and children-and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the truce took effect.