Number of Japanese workers at UN agencies hit record high of 979

The number of Japanese workers at United Nations agencies as of the end of 2024 was 979, the highest number since records started in 1990, Jiji Press reported on Sunday.

Although this is close to the Japanese government's goal of 1,000 workers by 2025, it still represents just 2% of the total workforce at UN agencies. Figures for the end of this year are not yet available.

By increasing the number of Japanese staff, the government hopes to boost the promotion of Japanese personnel to leadership roles and strengthen the country's influence within the UN.

"It is extremely important for Japanese people to play active roles in various posts in order for the country to take the lead in forming rules in the international community," Toshimitsu Motegi, the nation's foreign minister, told a Friday news conference.

The number of Japanese nationals holding deputy director or higher positions at 44 UN agencies, including the secretariat, has also reached a record high of 94, according to the Foreign Ministry.



