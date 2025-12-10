TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT WEDNESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 11,273.34 points, increasing by 0.31% or 34.98 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 rose 0.44% to close at 11,238.36 points, with a daily transaction volume of 131 billion Turkish liras ($3.07 billion).

As of 10 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 42.6005 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 49.6030 to the euro, and 56.7620 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,206.70, while Brent crude oil was trading at $61.95 per barrel.





