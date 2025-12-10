China launches 9 satellites aboard Lijian-1 rocket

China on Wednesday launched 9 satellites into space aboard a Lijian-1 carrier rocket, also known as Kinetica-1 Y11, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The rocket lifted off at 12.03 pm (0403GMT) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, successfully placing the satellites into their planned orbits.

One of the satellites launched aboard the rocket was from the United Arab Emirates, designed to monitor soil, climate, and the environment.

The launch also placed China's first remote-sensing satellite, named Jixing High-Resolution 07D01, for the power industry into orbit. This satellite allows for detailed monitoring of the structural integrity of power grid equipment, including transmission lines and pylons, according to the Xinhua news agency.

It said that additionally, two remote-sensing satellites were included in the payload, focused on monitoring water resources, urban management, and the digital transformation of a district in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province in eastern China.

This launch followed China's recent sending of the Shiyan-22 communication technology test satellite into space on Tuesday, aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province.