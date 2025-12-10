President Erdoğan marks Human Rights Day, calls for peace and justice

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan released a message on Human Rights Day, December 10, saying, "We will first achieve the goal of a Türkiye free of terrorism, and, God willing, then reach the ideal of a Terror-Free Region centered on development, solidarity, cooperation, and peace. We are determined, patient, and sincere in this."

Marking the 77th anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Erdoğan noted that human rights continue to be violated worldwide, and peace and justice are increasingly under threat. "This important document represents the common values and achievements of humanity and still guarantees the rights that every individual is born with. However, the rules and principles enshrined in the Declaration continue to be violated in many regions of the world."

He condemned the atrocities in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, where over 70,000 lives have been lost, saying, "Restoring Gaza, turned into a massive heap of ruins, is a collective responsibility of all humanity…The only path to fair and lasting peace is to strengthen the ceasefire and implement the two-state solution as soon as possible." Erdoğan also stressed ongoing peace and dialogue efforts in Sudan and highlighted the importance of combating cultural racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to defend human rights and dignity around the world—without distinction of language, race, or origin—and contribute to global peace and security at the highest level. Simultaneously, we will decisively rid our nation of the scourge of terrorism…First, we will achieve the goal of a Terror-Free Türkiye, and, God willing, then reach the ideal of a Terror-Free Region centered on development, solidarity, cooperation, and peace. We are determined, patient, and sincere in this."

He concluded by congratulating the nation, humanity, and all brothers and sisters on Human Rights Day, wishing peace, tranquility, stability, and justice for Gaza, Palestine, Sudan, and the entire world.