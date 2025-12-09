South Korea seizes 6 Chinese boats over alleged illegal fishing

South Korean authorities have seized six Chinese fishing boats on suspicion of fishing in Seoul's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Yellow Sea, the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry said Tuesday.

Seoul launched a crackdown on illegal fishing last week, inspecting 241 Chinese boats, Korea JoongAng Daily reported, citing the ministry.

The seized Chinese boats were fined a total of 240 million won (approximately $163,176), it added.

It said South Korean authorities also found 15 illegal gill nets installed off waters near Jeju Island and "are currently removing them."

There was no immediate response from the Chinese side.





