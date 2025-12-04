CHINA BEGINS WORLDS LONGEST FLIGHT TO ARGENTINA VIA NEW ZEALAND

China begins world's 'longest' flight to Argentina via New Zealand

China Eastern Airlines has launched the world's longest direct commercial flight, linking Shanghai with Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a stopover in Auckland, New Zealand, state-run media reported on Thursday.

Flight MU745 took off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 2.19 am local time, Global Times reported.

The flight of nearly 20,000 kilometers (12,427 miles) requires a refueling stop in Auckland, New Zealand.

The route sets a new record for the world's longest one-way flight, the airline claimed.

It is expected to reduce travel time between China and South America by over four hours.

The airline will operate two round-trip flights per week on this new route.