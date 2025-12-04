 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye summons Ukrainian, Russian envoys over attacks on ships in Black Sea

Türkiye summons Ukrainian, Russian envoys over attacks on ships in Black Sea

Türkiye on Thursday summoned Ukraine's ambassador and Russia's acting charges d'affaires to the foreign ministry to convey its concerns over a series of attacks on ships inside its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published December 04,2025
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE SUMMONS UKRAINIAN, RUSSIAN ENVOYS OVER ATTACKS ON SHIPS IN BLACK SEA
(REUTERS File Photo)

Türkiye on Thursday summoned senior Ukrainian and Russian diplomats to the Foreign Ministry after attacks on ships sailing in international waters in the Black Sea.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, Turkish officials conveyed to Ukrainian Ambassador Nariman Celal and Russian charge d'affaires Aleksei Ivanov Ankara's concern over the attacks during the meetings held at the ministry.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said in a post on US social media company X that the attacks on the Kairos and Virat vessels happened inside Türkiye's exclusive economic zone and "have posed serious risks to navigation, life, property and environmental safety in the region."

Ankara is carrying out talks with the relevant parties to prevent the spread of the war in Ukraine across the Black Sea and to protect Türkiye's economic interests, Keçeli added.