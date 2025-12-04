New report shows Defense Secretary Hegseth put troops at risk, says top Democrat, calling him unfit to serve

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that a new Pentagon watchdog report on the "Signalgate" controversy concludes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth endangered US service members by mishandling sensitive military information.

"The conclusion that this report points to is damning. The secretary of defense's lack of judgment put the lives of our troops in danger, and instead of accepting responsibility for his mistakes-as any real leader would do-the secretary has remained defiant, has mocked this incident and tried to label this as 'a witch hunt'," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

His remarks came after a classified version of the inspector general's report was sent to Congress, with the unclassified version released close on its heels.

The Pentagon on Wednesday denied reports that Hegseth leaked classified information about planned US strikes on Yemen's Houthi group in a group chat on the Signal messaging app in March.

"This Inspector General review is a TOTAL exoneration of Secretary Hegseth and proves what we knew all along - no classified information was shared. This matter is resolved and the case is closed," said chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. Hegseth also called the review a "total exoneration," adding: "Case closed. Houthis bombed into submission."

But the Democratic leader described the report as further evidence of a "growing pattern" of misconduct by Hegseth, linking it to the administration's handling of deadly Sept. 2 boat strikes in the Caribbean — an episode that has drawn bipartisan scrutiny.

"Pete Hegseth has a clear MO (modus operandi)-he puts himself first at the expense of our men and women in uniform, and when he screws up, he tries to hide the truth. That's his MO, putting himself first and then hiding the truth," Schumer said.

Schumer said Hegseth's 10 months as Pentagon chief have revealed "clear defects of character that we cannot afford in a secretary of defense."

"How can we trust this man to keep our troops safe when it's clear that he isn't even able to keep sensitive information safe?" Schumer said. "How can we trust the word of a man who will change his story or shift blame or hide the truth at the drop of a hat? The answer is we cannot trust him."

Schumer reiterated that Hegseth "is not qualified to serve" as Pentagon chief. "Our brave troops need much better than Pete Hegseth."