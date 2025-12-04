UN official warns war in Ukraine shows 'no optimism' for ceasefire as winter risks grow

A senior UN official on Ukraine on Thursday warned that the war in Ukraine continues relentlessly with no signs of progress toward a ceasefire, as escalating destruction and winter conditions heighten humanitarian risks.

Matthias Schmale, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, told reporters at UN headquarters in New York that during his frequent travel to affected regions, "it doesn't feel like we're anywhere close to a ceasefire. The war continues unabated, and there is really significant destruction going on."

Noting that energy infrastructure remains a major target, Schmale said, "I mentioned energy destruction as winter has started, we are particularly worried about the winter," warning of "the nightmare scenario of continued energy destruction and the recovery not holding pace with that destruction."

Schmale said the biggest concern is of "people potentially getting stuck in high-rise buildings in cities," especially if the energy system collapses during harsh winter conditions.

While he acknowledged that "we're doing quite well in terms of what we call winterization support … reaching vulnerable people in rural areas," he stressed that urban populations remain at extreme risk.

He added that beyond traditional fighting, "it's also increasingly a technological war," noting that while "there's, of course, a traditional ground war … the drone war is a technological development that is incredible."

Schmale said the toll on civilians continues to mount as "people are being killed and injured," emphasizing that despite brief moments of "cautious optimism," he does not "sense any optimism that we're getting closer to ending this terrible tragedy."