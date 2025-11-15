Japan summons Chinese envoy over diplomat’s 'inappropriate' remarks

Japan on Friday summoned Beijing's envoy over Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian's remarks on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments about Taiwan.

Takehiro Funakoshi, vice minister for foreign affairs of Japan, summoned Wu Jianghao, ambassador of China to Japan, and "made a strong protest regarding the highly inappropriate remarks recently made by Xue," said a statement from the ministry.

Last weekend, Xue wrote on US social media company X that he would "cut a dirty neck without a moment of hesitation," after Takaichi said last week that any Chinese military action against Taiwan—including a naval blockade—could qualify as a "survival-threatening situation," enabling Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

Xue's post was later deleted.

Funakoshi "once again strongly demanded that the Chinese side take appropriate actions," the statement said.

"Ambassador Wu made statements based on the Chinese position, and Vice Minister Funakoshi countered these statements based on the Japanese government's consistent and long-standing position," it added.

The policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Takayuki Kobayashi, also said Saturday that Tokyo should "respond firmly" to Xue's remarks.

Kobayashi also told reporters that Japan "will continue dialogue and make efforts to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations," after China advised its citizens to avoid travel to Japan, according to Kyodo News.

Beijing-Tokyo ties are "extremely important," Kobayashi said, adding that Japan's stance toward China remains unchanged.

Takaichi's remarks drew a response from Chinese authorities, including summoning Japan's ambassador to deliver "serious démarches."

Wu Friday also summoned Funakoshi to lodge strong protests against Takaichi's remarks, according to CGTN.

Wu said Takaichi "made blatantly provocative remarks regarding China's Taiwan region, and refused to acknowledge her mistake and retract her remarks, which crossed China's red line and is a complete misjudgment of the situation."

"China will by no means tolerate such remarks, and has lodged serious representations and strong protests over it," Wu said.



