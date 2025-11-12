Kazakh app Aleem surpasses Duolingo in Central Asia after launch

Kazakhstan's new language-learning application Aleem surpassed Duolingo to become the most downloaded education app in Central Asia just three days after launch, developers said Tuesday.

The app quickly reached 95,000 users and ranked No. 1 in the App Store in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan, according to its creators.

Developers said Aleem represents more than a language-learning tool, calling it a milestone for the region's tech ambitions.

"This is not just an application -- it is proof that Kazakhs and the entire Turkic world are capable of creating world-class products," they said.

They noted that Aleem was created "from scratch" without outside investment.

The app offers standard vocabulary and expression practice, along with speaking and writing exercises and personalized lessons.





