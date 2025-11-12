China ‘strongly condemns’ Islamabad suicide attack, extends support to Pakistan

China on Wednesday "strongly condemned" a suicide attack in the Pakistani capital Islamabad which killed at least 12 people, extending support to the South Asian nation.

Beijing "resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

At least 12 people were killed and some three dozen others injured in Tuesday's suicide attack in the parking area of a judicial complex.

Extending "deep condolences" and sympathy over the loss of lives, Guo said Beijing will continue to support Pakistan against terrorism for the safety of the public.

He said no Chinese nationals were affected by the blast.

"China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining social stability, and keeping its citizens safe," said Guo.

On regional stability, Guo said both Pakistan and Afghanistan "are close neighbors of China."

"We have supported these two countries developing their bilateral relations and together defend regional security and safety (and) we will play a positive role in this regard," said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also expressed "sadness" over the explosion.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan," Dissanayake said in a statement on US social media company X.





