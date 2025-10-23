North Korea hosts 1st international film festival in 6 years

North Korea is hosting an international film festival for the first time in six years.

The 18th Pyongyang International Film Festival opened on Wednesday with a ceremony at the International Cinema House in the capital, the Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

The event was attended by Vice Premier Kim Myong-hun, along with officials, filmmakers, actors, delegations, representatives, and international judges from various countries.

Following the opening ceremony, the China-Russia co-produced film Red Silk was screened.

North Korea's cinema authority called the festival an opportunity to strengthen the neighborly and friendly relations between progressive countries and filmmakers around the world.

The country's last film festival was held in 2019.





