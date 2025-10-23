Israeli forces raid several villages in Syria’s Quneitra

Israeli army forces staged an incursion into several villages in Syria's southern Quneitra province, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty.

Five military vehicles advanced into the center of the village of Saida al-Hanout in southern Quneitra countryside before withdrawing afterward, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Israeli military vehicles also moved into the village of Umm Aledam, the outskirts of al-Manitra Dam and the village of al-Ajraf, reaching a road connecting the towns of Umm Batnah and Jaba, SANA said.

The outlet said Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at an intersection leading to the towns of Umm Batnah and Jaba and near the villages of al-Dawha and Tell Krum Jaba.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or the Syrian authorities on the media report.

In recent months, the Israeli army has staged several cross-border raids into Syria's southern provinces, including Quneitra, despite international calls for halting violations of Syria's sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.