South Korea, Malaysia sign deal on military airworthiness certification

South Korea and Malaysia singed a deal Tuesday to mutually recognize the airworthiness certification of their military aircraft, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

It marks South Korea's first such deal with an Asian nation, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Under the agreement, the two nations will recognize each other's airworthiness certification of their homegrown military aircraft, a key measure ensuring that planes are safe and suitable for flight.

As part of the deal, South Korea will conduct airworthiness certification for 18 FA-50 light attack fighters that will be delivered to Malaysia.

"The mutual airworthiness recognition deal is anticipated to serve as an occasion to expand exports of homegrown aircraft to Asian countries and help advance the domestic aircraft industry through arms industry cooperation," said DAPA Minister Seok Jong-gun.

With the latest deal, South Korea has signed mutual agreements on airworthiness certification with eight countries, including the US, Poland and Spain.



