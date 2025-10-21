JAPANS PM TAKAICHI SWORN IN BY EMPEROR AS UNVEILS NEW CABINET

Japan's PM Takaichi sworn in by emperor as unveils new Cabinet

Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was sworn in by Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday as she unveiled her Cabinet, according to Kyodo News.

As part of the new Cabinet, Toshimitsu Motegi was named the country's new foreign minister, and Shinjiro Koizumi, who ran against Takaichi in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election, was appointed the defense chief.

Motegi previously served as the foreign minister from 2019-2021 and is known for his strong stance on key regional and diplomatic issues.

Takaichi will have at least two other female ministers in her Cabinet.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced that Satsuki Katayama has been appointed the first female finance minister of the country.

She earlier served as a senior Finance Ministry bureaucrat and former minister for regional revitalization.

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi was named the minister of internal affairs and communications, while Ryosuke Akazawa, a key figure in trade negotiations with the US, was appointed trade minister.

Another female lawmaker, Kimi Onoda has been appointed as economic security minister, and she will also hold a concurrent post as the minister responsible for policies on foreigners -- a first in Japan.

Hitoshi Kikawada, a close aide to Takaichi and former senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office, was appointed minister for child policy and population issues, while Jiro Akama, a former senior vice minister of internal affairs, was named head of the National Public Safety Commission.

LDP's coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, did not join Takaichi's Cabinet and will extend outside support to the government.

The lawmakers of Japan's bicameral parliament early Tuesday elected Takaichi as the country's first female prime minister.

Takaichi, the 64-year-old hawkish politician, secured 237 and 125 votes in the lower and upper chambers of the parliament, respectively, becoming the 104th prime minister in the post-war era of Japan.





