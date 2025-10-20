China reiterates call for ‘equal, mutually respected’ trade talks with US

China on Monday reiterated its call for "equal" trade talks with the US as the two sides move to hold another round of tariff negotiations this week.

"Tariff wars and trade wars are not in the interests of any parties," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

"Both sides should resolve relevant issues through consultations based on equality, mutual respect, and reciprocity," Guo said, adding that China's position on handling China-US economic and trade issues "is consistent and clear."

Guo was reacting to reports that the US side may focus on rare earths, fentanyl, and soybeans when its top negotiator meets his Chinese counterpart, likely in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed during a video call on Saturday to hold a new round of economic talks in person this week.

Malaysia is set to host a summit of ASEAN, the Southeast Asian bloc, which is expected to be attended by US President Donald Trump and his delegation.

The video call came as US-China trade relations had a rough week after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's new export restrictions.

But later, Trump said high tariffs on Chinese imports were "not sustainable."





