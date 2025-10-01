SOUTH KOREAS PRESIDENT VOWS TO REGAIN WARTIME CONTROL FROM US

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed Wednesday to take back wartime operational control of the country's troops from the US, reaffirming one of his key security pledges, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Lee made the remarks during a speech at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters to mark the 77th Armed Forces Day.

"The Republic of Korea will lead a joint defense posture with Washington by regaining the operational control based on the firm ROK-U.S. alliance," he said, referring to the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

"A solid combined defense capability and posture will not only bring peace and stability to the Korean Peninsula but also contribute to the region's stability and shared prosperity," he added.

Last week, defense officials from the two countries met and reviewed the progress on meeting the conditions for a transfer of wartime operation command (OPCON) to South Korea from the US. They also met in May.

South Korea is one of the US's oldest and closest allies, hosting around 28,500 American soldiers on the Korean Peninsula, while the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff holds peacetime OPCON and the US-led Combined Forces Command holds operational control during war.

During the 1950-53 Korean War, South Korea placed operational control of its forces under the US-led UN Command. In 1978, that authority was shifted to the allies' Combined Forces Command.

While wartime operational control has since remained with the US, South Korea regained peacetime control of its military in 1994.





