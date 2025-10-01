China marks 76th National Day with calls for modernization, unity

China celebrated the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Wednesday with a grand flag-raising ceremony in Tiananmen Square and a high-level reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In the morning, the Chinese flag was raised to the sound of the national anthem as thousands of people gathered to mark the historic occasion, the Global Times reported.

Ahead of countrywide celebrations, President Xi Jinping held a reception late Tuesday in the Great Hall of the People which was attended by senior leaders and around 800 Chinese and foreign guests and delivered a keynote speech.

Xi urged the nation to "forge ahead with determination" in advancing Chinese modernization, calling the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation an unprecedented cause that demands both aspiration and perseverance, according to Xinhua News Agency.

He added that "both aspirations and challenges inspire us to seize every moment and persevere with unwavering vigor."

Xi noted that over the 76 years since the founding of New China, the Communist Party of China has led the people to score splendid accomplishments through a spirit of self-reliance and continuous efforts.

China commemorates Oct. 1 every year as the anniversary of its founding in 1949.



