China welcomes ‘all efforts’ for peace in Gaza

China said on Tuesday that it welcomes and supports "all efforts" to end the war in Gaza and resolve the situation between Palestine and Israel.

"China welcomes and supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions between Palestine and Israel," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

Beijing "calls on relevant parties to implement the relevant UN resolutions, realize a full ceasefire in Gaza, and release all those held captive at once," Guo Jiakun said.

Remarks from China came after US President Donald Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan on Monday during a news conference in Washington, DC, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of the Palestinian group Hamas.

"China advocates upholding the principle of Palestinians governing Palestine," under a two-state solution, Guo said, calling for the alleviation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza "as soon as possible."

"We stand with the rest of the world and make relentless effort for a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution of the Palestinian question at an early date," Guo added.