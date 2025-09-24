Japan calls for urgent reforms at UN Security Council

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized Tuesday that peace and security are not automatic but must be actively upheld, urging the UN Security Council to undergo sweeping reforms, saying the current structure—anchored in the post‑World War II order—is increasingly unable to address today's global challenges.

Noting that the assembly that the UN Charter entrusts the Security Council with has a primary responsibility for maintaining international peace, a responsibility that includes establishing peacekeeping forces and recognizing the right to self‑defense, Ishiba argued that the veto power afforded to the five permanent members has repeatedly hindered the Council's ability to act in critical situations.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is the most obvious example where a permanent member of the Security Council with a special responsibility for international peace and security has invaded its neighbor. This shakes the very foundation of the international order in which Security Council resolutions are vetoed and not adopted, and General Assembly resolutions calling on Russia to withdraw immediately are adopted but not implemented," he said.

Citing the importance of legitimacy and representation, Ishiba called for both permanent and non‑permanent membership in the Security Council to be expanded in his address to the UN.

As part of this proposal, new permanent members would have their veto powers frozen for a transition period of 15 years to ensure that the Council can function more effectively and fairly.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Ishiba's address condemned Israel's expanded military operations and the resulting humanitarian crisis, which has led to famine.

"The situation surrounding Palestine has reached an extremely serious and alarming juncture that threatens to undermine the very foundation of a two-state solution, which the international community has long sought and which Japan has consistently supported. The recent expansion of the Israeli ground operations in Gaza City will further aggravate the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including famine.

"Japan condemns these actions, which are entirely unacceptable in the strongest possible terms. We call for their immediate cessation. I feel strongly indignant by the statements made by senior Israeli government officials that appear to categorically reject the very notion of Palestinian state building," he added.

He also called on the Palestinian group Hamas to release all hostages and cede control to the Palestinian Authority, highlighting its own training of thousands of public servants in Palestine, supporting agricultural and industrial infrastructure and offering humanitarian relief.





