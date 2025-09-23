Afghan child flew in landing gear compartment from Kabul to New Delhi

According to the Indian Express newspaper, the Afghan child, whose name was not disclosed, sneaked into Kabul Airport and mixed in with the passengers.

The child, who unnoticed entered the landing gears compartment of Kam Air's RQ-4401 passenger plane, hid in the rear wheel compartment of the plane.

The 13-year-old child, who had a dangerous journey, came all the way to New Delhi International Airport.

After the plane's landing, the child, who was determined to be "wandering alone on the runway," was detained by local security officers and questioned.

In his interrogation, the child, who stated that he "got into this out of curiosity," said he hid in the rear landing gear compartment of the passenger plane he boarded.

The child, determined to be from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, explained that he actually wanted to travel to the capital of Iran, Tehran, and did not know that the flight he boarded was going to New Delhi.

According to a statement from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of India, the child was sent back to Kabul on the plane he came from after his interrogation.