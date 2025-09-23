Erdoğan: Humanity has not witnessed such brutality (Israel’s Gaza genocide) in the last century

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Tuesday for other countries to recognise a Palestinian state after such moves by Western powers, calling for a ceasefire as soon as possible in Gaza.

"A genocide is continuing in Gaza, even as we meet here, innocent people are dying," Erdoğan said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.



Erdoğan urged 'all world leaders to stand firmly with oppressed Palestinians today in the name of humanity' during UN General Assembly.



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his UNGA speech:



"Humanity has not witnessed such brutality (Israel's genocide in Gaza) in the last century. Perpetrators of the Gaza genocide must be held accountable under international law, 'it will certainly happen.



Israel has 'completely lost control' after the attack on Qatar, proving 'Netanyahu has no intent for peace or freeing hostages.'



Obsessed with the promised land, the Israeli administration is undermining regional peace, humanity's common achievements with its expansionist policy.



'There is no war in Gaza,' stressing the army is equipped with the most modern, deadliest weapons against innocent civilians.



Israeli attacks have shelved basic human, women's, children's rights, and freedom of expression, protest, equality, justice."