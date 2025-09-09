Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns after protests: statement

People stand near burning barricades during protests in Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli stepped down from his office in the wake of deadly protests against alleged corruption and the ban on social media, according to local media reports.

The Prime Minister's Secretariat announced Oli's resignation, according to daily Seto Pati.

The 73-year-old Nepalese politician was elected last year in July.

His resignation came on the second day of mass anti-government protests, triggered by Oli's move to ban social media platforms in the landlocked Himalayan nation, which had asked these multinational firms to open their offices in Nepal.

People, mostly young, took to the streets on Monday, storming the parliament, which led to clashes with police throughout the day.

Hospital records cited by local media showed 19 youth were killed, while 347 others were injured.

The Oli government had imposed a curfew in the capital Kathmandu as well as several other districts to thwart protests, but also lifted the ban on social media late Monday.

At least three ministers had resigned before Oli stepped down.

Despite restrictions, protesters marched to Oli's private residence in Bhaktapur and set it on fire. Several other officials faced the ire of protesters and security agencies had to airlift them from official residences in Lalitpur to safer locations.

"I am saddened by Monday's protests in the capital and across the country and the subsequent incidents," Oli said before resigning.

"No form of violence serves the nation's interest, and we must pursue a peaceful and dialogue-based solution," he said.

Oli had also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm (1215GMT) on Tuesday, saying that dialogue was the "only way" to resolve the crisis.

The protesters also set fire to the central office of the ruling Nepali Congress party in Sanepa.

Among the injured are at least four journalists.

As the protests escalated, Nepal deployed the military on Monday. Authorities also closed the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Tuesday.























