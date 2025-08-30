11 people dead, 2 missing in landslide in Indian-administered Kashmir

At least 11 people were killed and two are missing following a landslide and a cloudburst in twin districts of Reasi and Ramban in Indian administered-Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

A police official told Anadolu over the phone that seven family members were killed in a local village of Bhaddder in Reasi district when a landslide buried their house early in the morning.

"It is an unfortunate incident, all the members of the family have been killed and their bodies have been recovered," the official said.

Rescue teams, including police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the area.

In another incident in the Ramban district, a cloudburst triggered flash floods that resulted in four deaths and left two individuals missing in Rajgarh.

"Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing persons," district official Ramban Mohammad Alyas told Anadolu over the phone.

In the last few weeks, heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the region, with the death toll surpassing 80 people and more than 30 people missing.

Dozens of structures have also been damaged, with key road links washed away and many low-lying areas were swept away by flash floods.

Residents in the region have been advised to stay cautious in the landslide and flood-prone areas.





