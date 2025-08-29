7 schools in South Korea receive bomb threats

Seven high schools in the South Korean capital of Seoul received bomb threats Thursday, adding to a wave of anonymous threats that have disrupted schools and alarmed parents, the Korea Joongang Daily newspaper reported.

The Kyunggi High School, Daeil Foreign Language High School, Yeongdeungpo High School, Ewha Girls' High School and the Hansung Science High School received faxed warnings in the morning, and another received a phone threat by early afternoon.

Police and fire officials searched the schools but did not find explosives. But the threats caused panic and disruption, prompting evacuations and early dismissals.

The threats, written in Japanese and English and signed by someone using the name of Japanese lawyer Takahiro Karasawa, claimed bombs were planted and warned about detonation.

It followed similar threats to elementary and middle schools earlier this week. A bomb threat was sent Monday to an elementary school in Seoul. Two middle schools received threats Wednesday.

Authorities believe the same person is behind the 55 recorded threats since August 2023, including 14 this month, but have yet to identify the perpetrator.

A joint investigation is ongoing.