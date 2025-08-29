Red Cross warns malnourishment among humanitarian workers threatens life-saving work in Gaza

A photo taken while embedded with the Israeli Army shows Red Cross workers waiting on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing, between the Gaza Strip and Israel, 31 July 2025. (EPA File Photo)

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned on Friday that malnourishment among humanitarian workers threatens life-saving work in Gaza.

"Following the IPC's formal confirmation of famine in Gaza, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) today warns that malnourishment among humanitarian workers is threatening life-saving work," the IFRC said in a statement.

The humanitarian network said its staff and volunteers are "not immune to the hunger facing Gaza" and they risk their lives for other while suffering hunger and struggling to find food.

"Many of our colleagues are malnourished and weak, surviving on just one meal a day. (...) A lack of food kills more slowly, but just as surely as a bomb. Humanitarians need protection from all that threatens them," the IFRC said.

A Palestine Red Crescent (PRCS) staff member said people are living under constant fear, with no distinction between night and day, and that death can strike at any time.

"In Gaza, there's no difference between night and day. Fear has no schedule, and death does not respect sleeping hours. Do you know what it means to get used to hunger? That food becomes a dream. You learn to save a loaf of bread to last the whole day. That you apologise to your children because all you can offer them is: 'Be patient.'" the member said.

The IFRC also called for more action to stop people from further starvation.

"The declaration of famine is not merely a reflection of urgency—it is an unequivocal call to action. Every hour of delay means more lives lost. This catastrophe must be stopped from deepening further. This is a man-made disaster and a failure of humanity. Aid must reach Gaza. NOW," the statement added.

Besides causing a famine and forced migrations multiple times, Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians since October 2023.