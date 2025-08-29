UN warns of rising civilian toll amid intensified Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine

The UN on Friday warned of the escalating human cost of Russia's aerial attacks on Ukraine, urging de-escalation and renewed efforts for peace as the war nears its fourth winter.

"According to Ukrainian officials, the Russian Federation launched 598 drones and 31 missiles against Ukraine overnight between 27 and 28 August," UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas Miroslav Jenca told the Security Council.

Saying that "Across Ukraine, air raid sirens kept residents awake seeking shelter in nearly all regions of the country," he noted that civilian casualties were reported in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson.

The latest bombardment followed another primary wave a week earlier when "Russia reportedly launched 574 drones and 40 missiles on Ukraine," Jenca said, adding that the strikes demonstrate "the dangerously expanding geographic scope of this war."

He reported that since Feb. 2022, the UN has verified that "14,054 civilians, including 730 children, have been killed in Ukraine. 36,164 civilians, including 2,263 children, have been injured."

"We once again reiterate that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. We condemn all such attacks, wherever they occur. They are unacceptable and must end immediately," he stressed.

As Ukraine enters its fourth winter of war, Jenca said targeted winter support is underway for 1.7 million people, but "scaled-up and flexible donor support is urgently needed."

Jenca warned that ongoing violence undermines diplomatic efforts and urged all parties "to urgently de-escalate the situation and to redouble efforts to create conditions for inclusive diplomatic efforts towards a cessation of hostilities and a just peace."