Rubio says White House budget chief Vought to oversee shutdown of USAID

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that White House Budget Director Russell Vought has been tapped to oversee the final phase of shutting down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which has been dismantled under the Trump administration.

"I joked with @POTUS that I had four jobs. He told me to give one to my friend @RussVought47. So I did," Rubio wrote on the US social media company X, noting that "USAID is officially in close out mode."

Rubio said a small number of core programs have been transferred to the State Department, and that the decision has already saved taxpayers "tens of billions of dollars."

"Russ is now at the helm to oversee the closeout of an agency that long ago went off the rails," he added.