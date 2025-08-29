Turkish parliament passes motion condemning Israel’s Gaza actions as genocide

Türkiye's parliament on Friday adopted a parliamentary motion condemning Israel's expanded occupation in Gaza and its genocide against the Palestinian people.

The General Assembly convened under speaker Numan Kurtulmuş for an extraordinary session to discuss Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, what lawmakers described as genocide and oppression of the Palestinian people, its famine policies, and the current situation in the region.

Later, the parliamentary resolution signed by Kurtulmuş was read out at the assembly.

The motion said Israel's decades-long policies of occupation, destruction, and annexation against the Palestinian people have turned into genocide in Gaza over the past two years.

The declaration said the "genocidal Netanyahu government" has "deliberately condemned the people of Gaza to hunger and famine," effectively confining them to what it described as a "death and hunger prison."

With the expansion of its occupation operation, the motion said, Israel has escalated its "massacres and oppression," killing nearly 70,000 people-the majority women and children-wounding over 150,000, and destroying much of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.

The resolution added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his circle, "not content with these heinous actions," have escalated their efforts to wipe out Palestinians by seeking to "annex all Palestinian territories, including Gaza."

It also expressed that apart from the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, no global body has acted to stop Israel's unlawful decisions and massacres.

It, however, added that the hopeful side was that some states, which once remained silent or supported Israel, have now begun recognizing Palestine and adopting boycott measures against Israel.

It described this stage as a "major success of humanity's conscience."

TURKISH PARLIAMENT URGES GLOBAL ACTION AGAINST ISRAEL AND WIDER RECOGNITION OF PALESTINE



The resolution emphasized that the massacres and Israel's use of famine in Gaza as a weapon constitute genocide, and called on the international community to intensify efforts to pressure Israel into agreeing to a lasting ceasefire, pulling back its forces, and ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We urge that Israel's membership in the UN and other international bodies be suspended until it halts its genocidal policies," the Turkish parliament said in its memorandum, adding that all national parliaments should cut military and commercial ties with Israel and work to lift the embargo imposed on Palestine.

The declaration called for preserving the two-state solution, urging countries to recognize Palestine and join the Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine founded in Istanbul under the Turkish parliament's leadership this April.