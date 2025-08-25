China opposes Vietnam’s construction activities near disputed islands

China on Monday said it firmly opposes Vietnam's construction activities near the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

"China firmly opposes relevant countries' construction activities on islands and reefs they have illegally occupied," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

His remarks came in response to a recent report by US think tank CSIS, which claimed that Hanoi had created "about 70% as much artificial land in the Spratlys as China had."

"We will take what is necessary to safeguard our own territory, sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," Guo added.

There was no immediate reaction from Hanoi.

China asserts sovereignty over nearly the entire South China Sea, even though parts of the area are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.





